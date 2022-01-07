CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Rogersville theft and fraud case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

November 19, 2021 Walgreens on East Sunshine in Springfield (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a case of credit card fraud in east Springfield. Deputy Paige Rippee says the crime started with a theft from a car in Rogersville. The victim told investigators someone stole her wallet. She made the discovery on the morning of November 19, 2021. The crime happened in the 6000 block of East Linda Street.

Detectives want to identify a woman caught on security cameras at a Walgreens on E. Sunshine Street. She’s dressed in all black, wearing a face and black glasses. Investigators say she may have dirty blonde or light-brown hair.

Deputy Rippee says the woman used the victim’s stolen credit card, but appears to have had trouble using it at first. The video shows her trying several credit cards at the counter. The woman ends up charging $25 to the victim’s card. “Essentially what she’s done here is she has committed a misdemeanor with the stealing from a vehicle and then bought herself a felony by using the stolen credit card,” said Rippee.

If you recognize this woman or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

