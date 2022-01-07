Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Rogersville theft and fraud case

Deputies are working to ID a woman who used a stolen credit card at a Springfield Walgreens.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

November 19, 2021 Walgreens on East Sunshine in Springfield
November 19, 2021 Walgreens on East Sunshine in Springfield(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a case of credit card fraud in east Springfield. Deputy Paige Rippee says the crime started with a theft from a car in Rogersville. The victim told investigators someone stole her wallet. She made the discovery on the morning of November 19, 2021. The crime happened in the 6000 block of East Linda Street.

Detectives want to identify a woman caught on security cameras at a Walgreens on E. Sunshine Street. She’s dressed in all black, wearing a face and black glasses. Investigators say she may have dirty blonde or light-brown hair.

Deputy Rippee says the woman used the victim’s stolen credit card, but appears to have had trouble using it at first. The video shows her trying several credit cards at the counter. The woman ends up charging $25 to the victim’s card. “Essentially what she’s done here is she has committed a misdemeanor with the stealing from a vehicle and then bought herself a felony by using the stolen credit card,” said Rippee.

If you recognize this woman or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the forecast highs for Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory extended for part of the Ozarks
Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds record of nearly 11,000 cases; Arkansas adds record of nearly 7,800 cases
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash

Latest News

EMS calls up in 2021
Springfield hospitals see rise in EMS calls in 2021; COVID-19 calls increasing over last few weeks
Springfield hospitals see rise in EMS calls in 2021; COVID-19 calls increasing over last few weeks
Ash Grove is closer to naming its next police chief.
Ash Grove narrows down candidates for police chief, public weighs in on finalists
CATCH-A-CROOK
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies seek credit card fraud suspect