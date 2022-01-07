Advertisement

Consumer Reports: Top home entertainment gadgets

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With an increase in flu cases, surging COVID-19 infections, and the rise of the omicron variant, health officials are bracing for a rough winter. If you find yourself under the weather and stuck at home, Consumer Reports has some great options to help you pass the time while you get better.

With more streaming services than ever, a dedicated streaming player is often the best way to access them all, even if you have a smart TV. They may offer features and services that your TV lacks. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good value at $35 ($55 in Canada), and it did well in CR’s tests.

And just because you can’t be with your friends in person doesn’t mean you can’t hang out. With a gaming console or computer, you can play with friends online. But you’ll need a good headset to talk with them while you’re playing.

Look for a headset that’s both comfortable and has great sound quality, including the microphone. You’ll also have to decide if you want a wired model, which is often cheaper, or a wireless one, which will give you more freedom.

For a wired model, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 is an affordable choice at $25, and it got perfect scores for design, sound, and comfort in CR’s user study. For $149, the wireless SteelSeries Arctis 7 scored just as well.

And even though you might not be in the mood to cook, you’ll still need some nourishment. Consumer Reports evaluated consumers’ experiences with four major food-delivery services and found that Postmates deliveries were prompt most often.

So with some good food, entertainment, and friends, getting better just got a little more comfortable.

Of course, always check with your doctor if you’re not feeling well, especially if you’re running a fever, about the best course of treatment.

