Developer explains plans for new sports complex in Lake of the Ozarks region

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A local developer is working on a new project to put the Lake of the Ozarks on the map.

Dr. Dan Foster is looking to bring a sports complex and event center to the lake.

“The big arena is a site for basketball tournaments, volleyball tournaments, cheerleading competitions, or going to gymnastics, a lot of stuff like that,” said Foster. “It’s the kind of activities that will bring people to the Lake of the Ozarks area in the wintertime.”

Foster is no stranger to the Lake of the Ozarks region. He is a sixth-generation Foster family member to live here. He was also a dentist in the area, while his wife is a registered nurse.

Aside from being a dentist, he started to develop condos and hotels around the lake.

“My partners and I have built and developed Cedar Glen in Camdenton, Cedar Heights condominiums, Park Place Condominiums. It’s out in the state park, near Osage Beach, and then Miramar north of Camdenton, and Lock Haven which is north of Camdenton. One of the things that I did in my own company was Meridian condominiums which is right here Osage Beach,” said Dr. Foster.

He has owned the piece of land for the proposed sports complex since 2004.

“We’ve had several different ideas proposed, and it has evolved and then mutated into basically what it is. It’s a big 140,000 square foot unit. It’s not just a meeting space, but it’s a sports facility that can be used for meetings and conventions.”

Foster says this is a family business, and he credits his son for bringing the idea. He says this isn’t going to be just a sports complex, but there will also be rooms and activities for families to enjoy.

“Well, it’ll be the hospitality complex with rooms to rent as just as a hotel and various other things. Villas will be available for rent. With all the traffic coming into this, I foresee this being a very successful situation,” said Foster.

Foster also hopes bringing this idea here to the region will also be good for nearby hospitality institutions, including Margaritaville and Four Seasons Lodging in Camden County.

Right now, it is possible the project could break ground this summer and completed in 2024. But there are still many legal proceedings that must happen first, including approval of a TIF package to finance the project.

