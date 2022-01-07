House of Hope director goes the extra mile to keep Branson warming center open

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As freezing temperatures impact the Ozarks, House of Hope, Branson’s only warming center, has been open every night this year.

Staff say the need for services has increased. House of Hope services director, Alex Sprinkle tells KY3 when she woke up to snow on Thursday she was excited.

However, that excitement was quickly met with concern when she realized the road she drives into town was closed. The roadblock could have led to the shelter being closed Thursday, meaning many people would be left out in the cold weather with no warm place to go.

Sprinkle had other plans.

‘With a burdened heart, I decided a closed highway wasn’t going to do it for me. So my sister and I trucked down the hill and started walking to work,” said Sprinkle.

Sprinkle says they walked with a suitcase full of games and books so guests would have something fun to do to take their mind off the cold weather.

”As we were walking on the hill, people started to drive on the road and they wouldn’t make eye contact with us.”

She says, in that moment, she got a glimpse of what it’s like for so many who don’t have transportation or a home.

”Yesterday was just an encouragement to my heart to do whatever we can to love a little harder in the winter,” Sprinkle said.

After her almost hour walk to work, she invited a guest in and they both warmed up together. As the day went on, more and more people showed up.

”Yesterday there was a lot of tears because people finally found a business that was open and willing to let them stay for a moment.”

The warming center reopened at 6 p.m. for it’s nightly meal and shelter for the community. Around 15-20 guests show up when the center is open.

”They’re able to stay overnight and leave tomorrow with a warm breakfast from Farmhouse Restaurant,” she said.

House of Hope staff say they rely heavily on community donations, whether that’s for hats, gloves, coats or a nightly meal.

”As we are open more nights, we’re definitely going to need more restaurants willing to donate and willing to provide that warm meal to start the night,” Sprinkle said.

The warming center will reopen tonight from 6 p.m. till 8 a.m. Guests will be provided a warm dinner and breakfast before leaving.

