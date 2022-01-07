Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Texas County, Mo. homicide case

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in a 2019 homicide case.

Michael A. Nugent, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges last year. A judge sentenced him to life in prison earlier this week for the first-degree muder charge.

According to Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 17 and Route W in Midvale around 7 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019, for a man lying on the ground. The man appeared to have been shot.

The victim, identified as Crue D. Ridenoure, was able to tell emergency crews some details of what happened before he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Ridenoure, 30, of Willow Springs, later died at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Texas County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched for Nugent after the shooting and eventually arrested him in Howell County. Investigators say Nugent and Ridenoure knew each other there were likely multiple reasons leading up to the suspect’s violent confrontation.

