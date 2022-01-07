MASKING MANDATE: Harrison School District issues temporary masking mandate

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Harrison School District leaders issued a temporary masking mandate.

It begins Monday, January 10. It will last for nine school days.

“Our focus is safety and student learning,” said Supt. Stewart Pratt. “If your student is required to be at home, please be in contact with your student’s teachers to ensure the learning continues while students are away from the classroom.”

In a statement to parents, Pratt will use all strategies to prevent transmission, including sanitization, social distancing, and seating quadrants to reduce quarantines.

Below is an email shared with the parents of the district.

Parents and Students,

COVID Update: Harrison Schools is currently experiencing rapidly increasing numbers of quarantine and positive infections in students and staff. On Tuesday, January 4, Harrison Schools recorded 6 positive students + 6 positive staff + 20 quarantined. As of the end of school on Thursday, Jan 6, our COVID numbers increased to 9 staff positives +30 student positives +141 quarantined.

In an effort to minimize COVID transmission and keep students and staff onsite, Harrison Schools will be requiring all staff and students to wear masks / facial coverings beginning Monday, January 10. The masking requirement will be in effect for 9 school days (Jan 10-Jan 21), with the District reviewing the data and communicating on Thursday, January 20th whether to extend or end the mask requirement.

The District will continue to use all strategies to prevent transmission (sanitization, distancing, seating quadrants..etc) to reduce the number of students required to quarantine.

Arkansas Schools recently provided updated guidance on quarantine guidelines as recommended by the CDC, Arkansas Department of Health, and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education. We will publish the new guidelines regarding the new “return to school” status shortly.

Our focus is safety and student learning. If your student is required to be at home, please be in contact with your student’s teachers to ensure the learning continues while students are away from the classroom.

We appreciate your help and support in this very challenging time.

Stewart Pratt, Superintendent

