Mercy and CoxHealth officials explain long ER times as omicron variant runs rampant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency responders across the nation are flooded with COVID-19 patients as the new Omicron variant emerges.

Health officials say the combination of short staff and COVID-19 patients could make for longer ER response times than previous months.

Vicki Good, an executive director of nursing at Mercy, explains the situation.

“Things are looking potentially grim over the next couple of weeks for Springfield,” said Good. ”Our staff are getting COVID, as well as the general public. Definitely what we’re seeing as the unvaccinated public is requiring a lot more care than what is being required to patients that are being vaccinated.”

CoxHealth official, Amanda Hedgpeth, in a news conference earlier this week, acknowledged the problem.

”It varies by the time of day, day of the week, but many of our emergency departments right now are a several-hour wait,” said Hedgpeth.

Good said the ERs at Mercy have seen long immediate care times as well.

”Being able to be seen immediately to 8-10 hours has been our longest wait,” said Good.

To combat the wait times, Good says Mercy has moved resources to the front of the emergency room department so someone will assist with therapy and conditions. However, getting into a bed will be longer.

Good said the main problem is many people come to the ER to get tested for COVID-19 when they should get the test elsewhere.

”We are not going to be testing you if you come with minor illness or if you’re asymptomatic,” said Good.

Good said its a waste of resources to test everyone in the ER and it should only go to the most vulnerable.

”If you come into the emergency department, we’re going to offer you to be seen no matter what. But just because we see you doesn’t necessarily mean that you qualify for a test,” said Good.

Health officials said they want to make it clear the sickest go first, not the ones who come in just for testing.

