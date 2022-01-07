Missouri lawmakers set to debate state employee raises

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is set to open debate on increased spending this year for state employee pay and other services.

The Republican governor proposes adding $91 million in additional spending to give 5.5% raises to prison guards, social service workers, and people who treat the mentally ill. Governor Parson also calls for paying all state employees at least $15 an hour.

The proposal is set for a hearing in the House Budget Committee Monday, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The pay raises are part of $5.3 billion in additional spending Parson is proposing for this year, a move possible because federal emergency relief dollars.

