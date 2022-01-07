Advertisement

Missouri site ‘not accepting new orders’ for at-home COVID-19 test kits until Jan. 12

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers free test kits shipped to your home.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers free test kits shipped to your home.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you were hoping to order an at-home COVID-19 test kit from the state of Missouri, you’ll have to wait.

Orders will not resume until next Wednesday, Jan. 12, according to a website supported through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

When you head to the Missouri DHSS website to request an at-home test kit, you get redirected to another link and the following message shows:

“Due to high demand and shipping constraints, we will not be accepting new orders until January 12, or until further notice. Our lab will continue to process incoming samples as usual. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and encourage you to consider other testing options available to you if needed.”

Once at-home testing kits become available, the state plans to set a daily limit for test orders. If you try to place an order and the site says “the limit has been reached,” officials ask you to check back the next day for updates.

To find other opportunities for a COVID-19 test near you, CLICK HERE.

