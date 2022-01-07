New federal program aims to bring cheaper internet to families that qualify in SWMO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new year brings good news if you’re struggling to pay for broadband internet service. A new federal program will help foot the bill.

The Affordable Connectivity Program could help people around the nation, including southwest Missouri, save between $30-75 a month for their internet.

If you want to know if you qualify to apply, your income has to be 200% below the federal poverty guidelines or you must have proof that you participate in federal assistance programs.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a $14 billion program that lowers the cost of internet service and replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The ultimate goal is to provide support to more Americans.

“We know how difficult it can be to overcome the digital divide between those who did not and those who do have connectivity,” said internet provider Josh Harris. “As more people work and do things online, we want to make sure everyone has the same tools.”

The new program will help create connections for school work needed as students continue to navigate through the pandemic. More than a quarter of U.S. households will qualify for the program.

“People can go to ACPbenefit.org to see if they qualify and show that you’re eligible. That $30 is going to come off your bill monthly,” said Harris. “This is a great thing for consumers.”

For more information on the ACP program and to see if you qualify or not, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.