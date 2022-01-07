Advertisement

Officials say man chasing dog killed on Missouri interstate

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say a man who was chasing a dog on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis was fatally hit by a car.

Television station KMOV reports that the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes on I-70 in Warren County. Police say 55-year-old David Courtway, of Union, was running on the roadway chasing a dog when he was hit.

Police say the driver reported seeing Courtway and trying to stop, but could not do so in time to avoid hitting him. The effort caused the car to veer off the interstate. Police say Courtway was pronounced dead at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash
Shallow moisture will bring clouds and some freezing drizzle early Saturday, with slick...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning
PICTURES: Snow falls on the Ozarks Thursday
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

Arkansas has new social distancing guidelines that effects students who must quarantine.
MASKING MANDATE: Harrison School District issues temporary masking mandate
Woman dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
Ozarks Transportation Organization seeks input on sidewalks & on-street bicycle and pedestrian lanes
FILE - Defendant Joseph Elledge smiles at family members as he walks into the courtroom before...
Central Missouri man to be sentenced for killing wife he buried