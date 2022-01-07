Officials say man chasing dog killed on Missouri interstate

WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) — Officials say a man who was chasing a dog on Interstate 70 west of St. Louis was fatally hit by a car.

Television station KMOV reports that the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes on I-70 in Warren County. Police say 55-year-old David Courtway, of Union, was running on the roadway chasing a dog when he was hit.

Police say the driver reported seeing Courtway and trying to stop, but could not do so in time to avoid hitting him. The effort caused the car to veer off the interstate. Police say Courtway was pronounced dead at the scene.

