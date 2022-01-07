Ozarks Transportation Organization seeks input on sidewalks & on-street bicycle and pedestrian lanes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Transportation Organization is seeking input on the adoption of a bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure plan to allow more to travel throughout the community without a car.

The Ozarks Transporation Organization board of directors is considering the adoption of a regional trail plan connecting communities with walking and biking paths. The goal is to incorporate hard surface trails creating a network with the nature trail network.

“Having a clearly defined goal as far as our local system pairing with some of our regional trail planning exercises that we’ve gone through and identifying that network of trails that will connect our communities, lays out a vision for a community that you can truly move throughout by walking by biking,” said Senior Planner Andy Thompson.

The plan includes creating a network of trails connecting Greene and Christian Counties. The plan includes the structure of the pedestrian network, connecting the trails with the existing trail network, and funding. The trails will allow for safer pedestrian and cyclist travel between the communities.

“Some of the safety numbers throughout the Ozarks haven’t been moving in the right direction when it comes to bicycle and pedestrian accidents, fatalities, serious injuries,” said Thompson. “There’s a real need right now to find solutions and find ways that we can kind of improve the situation within the Ozarks.”

In the Statement of Priorities, there is a detailed description of the structure of the trail network and ways that it will connect with the already existing trail system. The new system will be funded by the local communities and MoDOT.

“The regional trail system is very complementary to local bicycle and pedestrian networks,” said Thompson. “Having something where you can move along the major roads, where you can move safely from neighborhoods and trails. Having all of those connections will provide safe ways to move throughout your community.”

Public comment on the plan is open until January 19.

To see the full Statement of Priorities for Sidewalks and On-Street Bicycle and Pedestrian Infrastructure, click HERE.

To leave a public comment click HERE.

