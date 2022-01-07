RECORD-SETTING DAY: Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily COVID-19 record for cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported its highest daily caseload of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health leaders reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, bringing the rolling seven-day average of new cases per day to an all-time high of 280.7 cases per day. The previous high was 254.7 cases per day reported in January 2021.

“We are going to experience a significant surge in disease throughout our community,” said Katie Towns, Springfield-Greene County Health Director. “It has already begun, and we are going to see these numbers rise over the next several weeks.”

Health leaders encourage you to prepare for a continued increase in COVID-19 cases by using the tools and strategies available to prevent the spread of disease. The suggestions include wearing a mask, staying home when sick, getting tested, getting vaccinated, and signing up for a booster dose appointment when you’re eligible.

Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that a booster dose prevents 75% of people who contract the Omicron variant from having a symptomatic infection, compared to 35% among those who have received a two-dose vaccine. Those who have not yet become fully vaccinated will receive significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death by choosing vaccination.

Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested. Appointments are required for COVID-19 testing at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and can be made online at COVIDTesting417.com or by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and unable to get tested, you should isolate until symptoms have resolved or received care from a doctor.

Vaccination appointments, including booster doses for those 12 and older, are available across the community and at the Health Department Vaccination Clinic at 1425 E Battlefield. Appointments can be made at vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.

