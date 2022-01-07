Second water main break in downtown Springfield this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -City Utility crews were called to repair a water main break in downtown Friday morning.

The break happened around 1:30 near Walnut and Grant. Police closed a stretch of Walnut Street for a short time.

This is the second water main break in downtown this week. The other one happened at the intersection of Pershing and Patton on Wednesday.

