Second water main break in downtown Springfield this week

Water main break near Walnut and Grant in Springfield, Mo.
Water main break near Walnut and Grant in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -City Utility crews were called to repair a water main break in downtown Friday morning.

The break happened around 1:30 near Walnut and Grant. Police closed a stretch of Walnut Street for a short time.

This is the second water main break in downtown this week. The other one happened at the intersection of Pershing and Patton on Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

