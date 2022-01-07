Sheriff says mail carrier attacked by dogs in Monett, Mo. released from hospital

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A mail carrier attacked by dogs while on her route in Barry County has been released from a hospital.

The incident happened just outside of Monett Tuesday afternoon.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says the dogs attacked the mail carrier. The dogs also injured a citizen attempting to help and the dogs’ owner. The sheriff has not released any of the victims’ identities.

Sheriff Boyd says the dogs are being quarantined at a local veterinarian’s office. He says no charges have been filed against the owner.

The U.S. Postal Service reports nearly 6,000 letter carriers attacked by dogs each year. The post office asks when a letter carrier comes to your home, keep your dogs inside your house or behind a secured fence. The U.S. Postal Service says owners are responsible for controlling their dogs. The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership. That means reminding your children not to take mail from a carrier either.

The U.S. Postal Service released this statement to KY3 News:

Aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the community. Our message today is to highlight this serious issue and provide the public information on the do’s and don’ts of responsible dog ownership.

Pet owners should:

Remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.

When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs:

Inside the house or behind a fence

Away from the door or in another room

On a leash

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.