Springfield hospitals see rise in EMS calls in 2021; COVID-19 calls increasing over last few weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local hospitals are seeing a hefty spike in EMS calls into the first week of the new year.

CoxHealth said Greene County officials received nearly 200 more calls last year than in 2020, and many of those calls from the last several days have been tied to COVID-19.

“We’ve had 186 transports,” said CoxHealth EMS Director Mark Alexander. This is not just in Greene County, it’s all of our system of patients whose primary or secondary complaint was positive COVID.”

Alexander said COVID calls tend to come in when patients experience more serious symptoms, such as shortness of breath or trouble breathing.

”It’s more when the symptoms become worse,” he said. “A lot of patients that get COVID don’t necessarily have serious enough symptoms to need to go to the hospital or contact EMS.”

The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District even said their EMS calls are up, also largely connected to COVID.

”With medical calls, people tend to call for an ambulance more often than they used to, because the fear factor with COVID,” said Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts. “If they have a difficulty breathing, or just don’t feel well.”

Over at Mercy, EMS teams said they saw a 10% increase in 2021. Emergency responders said medical calls can increase as seasons change.

”I think that’s something we see this time of year when the weather’s a little bit colder,” said Mercy EMS Executive Director Bob Patterson. “In addition to COVID, there’s influenza, just general illness. So it’s difficult for us to ascertain concretely in the field, whether it’s COVID or not.”

Rising calls can place a challenge on those crews, especially if it’s COVID-19.

”We have had some crew members contract the virus and not be able to work for a few days,” Alexander said. “And so that takes ambulances off the street. Sometimes when that occurs, and that adds to the overall pressure on the system, when you don’t have as many resources to manage the the increase in volumes.“

It can also cause challenges within the hospital as a whole.

”We’re also challenged by hospital capacity as well,” Patterson said. “So there’s frequent hospital diversions, and we have to keep those things in mind.”

The hospitals said you should always call 911 if you feel like there’s an emergency, but they recommend calling your primary care provider first, or even considering alternatives like urgent care.

“We have a great nurse on-call system,” Patterson said. “We have also some urgent cares in the area. And that may also be helpful rather than coming to the emergency departments, which are can be very overwhelmed in this type of situation.”

Mercy said its “Mercy on Call” can help connect patients to providers 24/7. According to Mercy, the 24/7 on call providers can access a patient’s electronic health record to see past medical history, allergies and medications so they can give the best possible advice.

The hospital said a visit to the ER may be recommended in some circumstances, but other times patients can get the care they need without leaving.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

