Springfield Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Friday due to weather
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools district is among dozens closing schools Friday amid severe weather.
In a statement Thursday night, SPS says seated classes and live virtual instruction have been canceled for Friday, Jan. 7.
