Springfield Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Friday due to weather

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools district is among dozens closing schools Friday amid severe weather.

In a statement Thursday night, SPS says seated classes and live virtual instruction have been canceled for Friday, Jan. 7.

For the latest information on schools closing, CLICK HERE.

