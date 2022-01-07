Springfield Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Friday due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools district is among dozens closing schools Friday amid severe weather.

In a statement Thursday night, SPS says seated classes and live virtual instruction have been canceled for Friday, Jan. 7.

For the latest information on schools closing, CLICK HERE.

