Springfield Public Works and local drivers preparing for slick road conditions through the night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wintry weather across the Ozarks could lead to roads being slick with snow and ice through Thursday night.

Springfield Public Works officials said their crews will be ready if road conditions worsen. Crews expect to stay busy after an active response Thursday morning and early afternoon.

Officer Christopher Nuccio with the Springfield Police Department reminds us to pay attention, even though the snow has stopped.

“The roads are still going to be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses,” said Nuccio. “Please increase that following distance so you’re not falling too close to the car in front of you.”

This comes after the Springfield Police Department reported 18 motor vehicle crashes in between 5 a.m. and noon Thursday.

Some drivers are also worried about the overnight conditions. Ethan Stewart, who was involved in a crash earlier Thursday, explains what happened to his car.

“It was slick and it started making a gargling noise and my tire fell off,” said Stewart. “I can drive in this weather. I thought my four-wheel drive works and obviously not.”

Driver, Thomas Stuck, was concerned more about the side streets that may not be plowed as much.

“I watched one of my neighbors on one of the side streets that we’ve been worried about,” said Stuck. “He completely fishtailed off on his side. It looked like it was going to be pretty bad.”

But Officer Nuccio said, if you are in one of the smaller accidents, get your vehicles off the road.

“When it’s a very simple accident, slow speed, no vehicles needing towed and no injuries, it’s better and safer to get the vehicles off the roadway,” said Nuccio. “Move to a parking lot move to a less traveled street.”

Colten Harris, Springfield Public Works superintendent of streets, said snowplow drivers are planning to prepare for worse driving conditions overnight.

“We’re going to keep crews out, we’re going to have people in till about 10 o’clock, and we’re going to be watching,” said Harris.” “Then we’ll have of course, we’ll always have emergency responses in case we need that.”

Drivers are preparing for the conditions Thursday night as well.

“I’m seeing a lot of a lot of water. I’m seeing already some black ice forming just during the day, let alone when it gets cold at night,” said Stuck.

“I just had to drive safe and go slow,” said Stewart.

