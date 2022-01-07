Two die in overnight house fire in Hickory County

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people died after a house fire Thursday morning in Hickory County.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire, and officials have not yet identified either of the victims. The location of the fire was also not disclosed.

Crews from Central Hickory Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

After controlling the fire, officials found two residents in the garage. The Missouri State Fire Marshall was called to assist with the investigation.

The cause of the fire has been ruled indeterminable at this time due to extensive fire damage. It’s unclear if there was any criminal connection to the fire.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

