WATCH: Mountain Grove, Mo. superintendent gets creative with ‘no school’ announcement

MOUNATIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of school districts around the Ozarks have closed schools Friday amid wintry weather, but some are taking it one step further to make it official.

The Mountain Grove School District got creative with their ‘no school’ announcement Thursday evening. Mountain Grove superintendent Jim Dickey played the piano to the tune of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to confirm the district would close schools Friday.

In a video shared by the school district, Dickey played the intro and chorus of the song with modified lyrics. In the chorus, he specifically refers to “Slick country roads” and “Schools will be closed.”

The video notified the school district and captured the attention of hundreds. The video has nearly 300 shares as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

It wasn’t the first time Dickey has put his musical talents to announce a school closure either. During the cold snap last February, he played to the tune of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” to announce the district would close amid wintry weather.

No school in Mountain Grove Tuesday. Here’s the musical proof!

