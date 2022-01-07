Woman dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says a Pierce City woman died in a crash on Thursday.
Julie Caldwell, 54, died in the crash on State Highway 97 north of Pierce City around 1:20 p.m.
Investigators say Caldwell drove off the road and overturned. She died at the scene. Troopers say an 11-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
