On Your Side: Check your email, you’re getting more money in ‘Bought Milk’ settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remember the Bought Milk Settlement? Here’s the website. If you filed a claim, you recently got $7.

Sound familiar? If you did that -- check your email. More money is on the way. You’re $18 richer. The Court ordered the remaining funds to go to those who responded.

The website reads you’ll receive a new email containing $18.90 on a digital Virtual Mastercard.

