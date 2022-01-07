Advertisement

On Your Side: Check your email, you’re getting more money in ‘Bought Milk’ settlement

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remember the Bought Milk Settlement? Here’s the website. If you filed a claim, you recently got $7.

Sound familiar? If you did that -- check your email. More money is on the way. You’re $18 richer. The Court ordered the remaining funds to go to those who responded.

The website reads you’ll receive a new email containing $18.90 on a digital Virtual Mastercard.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are the forecast highs for Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory extended for part of the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall for Thursday
Postal carrier, 2 others injured in an attack by 3 dogs in Monett, Mo.
Jennifer Snyder lost her son Bailey in 2021 after he was killed in a wreck near Warsaw, Mo.
Mother of Warsaw, Mo. driver killed shares urgent message; 2021 sees highest fatality count in 15 years

Latest News

Watching TV
Consumer Reports: Top home entertainment gadgets
Budget-friendly under $50
top home entertainment gadgets
No scam. You're getting money if you filed a claim.
Check your email, you’re getting more money in ‘Bought Milk’ settlement
Springfield Public Works Snow Plow Truck
Springfield Public Works and local drivers preparing for slick road conditions through the night