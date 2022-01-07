On Your Side: No scam, why you might get a few postcards in the mail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many have reached out to On Your Side about postcards arriving in your mailbox. Some have received more than one and wondering why.

Beverly Grimm did not just get one, but three postcards in the mail on the same day.

“That’s what caught my attention,” said Grimm.

The Missouri Sheriffs’ Retirement System is involved in a class-action lawsuit. The case is tied to court fees. Grimm got three postcards for her three speeding tickets. Depending on how many times you’ve dealt with the court system within the last five years, you might get more than one of these postcards.

The court documents in the class action lawsuit read, ‘MSRS improperly or unlawfully collected a $3.00 fee.’ MSRS denies any wrongdoing. If the settlement is approved, the compensation will be $4.50 for each $3.00 fee.

MSRS has not returned our calls and emails, but on its website mentions the board is ‘reviewing legal and legislative options.’

You have until March to file your claim. If you do not have a claim number, you’ll have to upload your court fee receipt. No word on when or if you’ll see the money because the case is not closed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.