CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards: Hospitals bracing for COVID-19 wave over next 4-6 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards shared an update Saturday on COVID-19 trends in southwest Missouri, noting that hospitals are bracing for another wave of COVID-19 patients over the next 4-6 weeks.

Edwards noted, based on projections, that CoxHealth hospitals could reach a peak of 220-320 virus patients in the upcoming weeks due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. That would shatter a peak of 187 patients that CoxHealth reached last summer due to the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Recent trends show an active response from CoxHealth to start the new year. CoxHealth’s hospitals were treating a combined 120 COVID-19 patients in southwest Missouri as of Friday, Jan. 6, nearly double the number of patients from three weeks ago.

The health system also reports more positive tests.

Our single day record for the highest number of positive covid test results was 182, set during delta wave. Yesterday we had 317 and today 412. We are bracing for impact.



Multi-tiered contingency plans are in place, oriented around an expected surge confounded by sick employees — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) January 6, 2022

Edwards noted that most CoxHealth hospitals are sufficient in items like PPE and ventilators, but some are concerned over the supply monoclonal antibodies. With a new wave ahead, Edwards says some routine care procedures could be deferred or delayed as more physicians assist with the COVID-19 response. Emergency room wait times have also increased across several hospitals in recent weeks.

In Saturday’s video update, Edwards suggests the following actions for people to help as hospitals prepare for the next wave of COVID-19 patients:

1. Vaccination and boosters for COVID-19

2. Boost immune system (Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc)

3. Plan on how to get testing and at-home tests

4. Step up masking (including the use of surgical masks)

5. Plan on how to isolate in the case you test positive

6. Stock up on essentials in the case you test positive

7. Reduce risky behavior (avoid crowded areas when possible)

8. Be patient as the next wave persists

WATCH SATURDAY’S UPDATE HERE:

