Advertisement

Crews battle fire at metal workshop in Willard, no injuries reported

An investigation underway in Willard after a fire broke out Friday night in a metal workshop.
An investigation underway in Willard after a fire broke out Friday night in a metal workshop.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation underway in Willard after a fire broke out Friday night in a metal workshop.

Crews responded to the fire in the 5600 block of Farm Road 125 around 6:30 p.m.

Willard Battalion Chief Kevin Samsel says a homeowner looked outside their home to see the detached workshop on fire.

Firefighters from Willard, Ebenezer and Brookline were able to extinguish the blaze quickly. No word yet on what caused that fire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light freezing drizzle is possible Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash
Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,200+ cases; Arkansas adds record of 8,400+ cases
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday for part of the Ozarks
Rogersville pharmacist sees rise in demand for COVID-19 boosters for kids 12-15
Light freezing drizzle is possible Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,200+ cases; Arkansas adds record of 8,400+ cases