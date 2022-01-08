Crews battle fire at metal workshop in Willard, no injuries reported

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation underway in Willard after a fire broke out Friday night in a metal workshop.

Crews responded to the fire in the 5600 block of Farm Road 125 around 6:30 p.m.

Willard Battalion Chief Kevin Samsel says a homeowner looked outside their home to see the detached workshop on fire.

Firefighters from Willard, Ebenezer and Brookline were able to extinguish the blaze quickly. No word yet on what caused that fire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.