NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An investigation is underway into a fire that destroyed a truck Saturday morning.

The abandoned truck was on Farm Road 197 under the U.S. 65 overpass between Springfield and Fair Grove.

Firefighters were able to save the attached trailer.

