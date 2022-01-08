FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday for part of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of winter weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. The advisory lasts from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The counties included:

Christian, MO

Douglas, MO

Howell, MO

Oregon, MO

Ozark, MO

Shannon, MO

Stone, MO

Taney, MO

Texas, MO

Webster, MO

Wright, MO

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for freezing drizzle and icy roads in the early morning hours Saturday.

