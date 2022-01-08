Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday for part of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of winter weather in the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. The advisory lasts from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The counties included:

  • Christian, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Shannon, MO
  • Stone, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Texas, MO
  • Webster, MO
  • Wright, MO

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for freezing drizzle and icy roads in the early morning hours Saturday.

Stay ahead of the winter weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

Download for Apple products below:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid products below:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Light freezing drizzle is possible Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning
Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, has been charged with taking a splintered name plate...
Missouri woman tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot involved in fatal crash
Passenger dies in deadly crash on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,200+ cases; Arkansas adds record of 8,400+ cases
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

An investigation underway in Willard after a fire broke out Friday night in a metal workshop.
Crews battle fire at metal workshop in Willard, no injuries reported
Rogersville pharmacist sees rise in demand for COVID-19 boosters for kids 12-15
Light freezing drizzle is possible Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle possible Saturday morning
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 10,200+ cases; Arkansas adds record of 8,400+ cases