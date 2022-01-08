Advertisement

Gov. Parson signs executive order to consolidate Missouri’s early childhood advisory groups

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday to consolidate the state’s early childhood advisory groups.

Currently, there are two early childhood advisory groups with unique memberships - the State Interagency Coordinating Council and the Missouri Coordinating Board for Early Childhood (CBEC). Through Executive Order 22-1, the state has combined the groups to create the Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council.

“Last year, we streamlined services to Missouri’s children and families by consolidating the state’s fragmented early childhood programs into the Office of Childhood. This year, we are further cutting bureaucracy, streamlining processes, and increasing the efficiency of state government with this Executive Order,” said Gov. Parson. “By moving multiple advisory groups into one, we can improve the overall effectiveness of the state’s early childhood services and increase support to Missouri families.”

CBEC’s primary purpose was to coordinate early childhood programs and services between DHSS, DSS, and DESE prior to the creation of the Office of Childhood. Gov. Parson’s office says CBEC is no longer necessary given the integration of the state’s early childhood programs into one office.

For more information and to view Executive Order 22-1, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle is likely in spots this morning with slick spots possible on area roads.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle giving way to rain
RECORD-SETTING DAY: Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily COVID-19 record for cases
Another payment
On Your Side: Check your email, you’re getting more money in ‘Bought Milk’ settlement
Greene County Jail
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison after baby died in his care in 2019
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday for part of the Ozarks

Latest News

Phelps Health in Rolla changes masking policy, requiring disposable surgical masks for everyone
Two hospitalized after head-on crash Friday in Ash Grove
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Murray State leaving OVC for Missouri Valley on July 1
(Don Shrubshell/Columbia Daily Tribune via AP, Pool File)
Central Missouri man who killed, buried wife sentenced to 28 years