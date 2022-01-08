Gov. Parson signs executive order to consolidate Missouri’s early childhood advisory groups

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday to consolidate the state’s early childhood advisory groups.

Currently, there are two early childhood advisory groups with unique memberships - the State Interagency Coordinating Council and the Missouri Coordinating Board for Early Childhood (CBEC). Through Executive Order 22-1, the state has combined the groups to create the Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council.

“Last year, we streamlined services to Missouri’s children and families by consolidating the state’s fragmented early childhood programs into the Office of Childhood. This year, we are further cutting bureaucracy, streamlining processes, and increasing the efficiency of state government with this Executive Order,” said Gov. Parson. “By moving multiple advisory groups into one, we can improve the overall effectiveness of the state’s early childhood services and increase support to Missouri families.”

CBEC’s primary purpose was to coordinate early childhood programs and services between DHSS, DSS, and DESE prior to the creation of the Office of Childhood. Gov. Parson’s office says CBEC is no longer necessary given the integration of the state’s early childhood programs into one office.

