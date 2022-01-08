Industrial wastewater pond used for fertilizer causing strong odor near Fairview, Mo.

FAIRVIEW, Mo. (KY3) - Many people living near the communities of Fairview and Wheaton say a large industrial wastewater pond that is used for fertilizer is causing a putrid smell.

You might recall KY3 ran a story several weeks ago about a mystery smell across Springfield. Since then, KY3 has received several concerns about other odors across the Ozarks.

Many people living in Fairview said they do not have words to describe the smell. The stench is coming from the dumping of industrial waste used as fertilizer spread.

”It’s a combination of a sewage smell and a chicken sewage,” said Mark Wells, who lives near downtown Fairview. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just a raw sewage smell.”

Even a few miles away near downtown Fairview, people like Mark Wells can still smell the lagoon’s aroma.

”It’s strong, especially in the summertime when they’re watering or whatever out here,” Well said. “It gets real strong out here in the summer with the heat and wind blowing from the south and blowing it across right up in here.”

The stench is even worse for those living right by the pond.

”If the wind catches it, we smell it fairly often,” said Vanessa Banks, who lives only a mile away from the site. “Anytime it rains, it tends to start to smell and push it our way.”

Living in a rural area, Banks said she is used to the smell of farms. However, she said this smell is different.

“It is far worse than anything we have ever had to deal with,” Banks said.

Banks can see the site from her own backyard.

“When they start working on it or adding the bio-waste to it, then it starts to stir it up and it smells awful to where we can’t even go outside without gagging,” she said.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has received numerous complaints about the site. Despite those frustrations and concerns, DNR said the property owners are not doing anything wrong.

“It’s a common practice that’s approved through both state and federal regulations to land apply the industrial byproducts as a soil amendment,” said DNR Environmental Specialist Brooks McNeill. “And you can either get a Missouri State Operating Permit, or you can apply for and receive an exemption as a registered fertilized product.”

Under the registered fertilized product exemption, a site is exempted from odor complaints.

“In this case, the site up there is being applied as a registered fertilizer product,” McNeill said.

The DNR inspected the site when it was built in 2020. It also just inspected the lagoon late last month. The department said it does not pose any environmental threats.

“At this point, it is in accordance with current regulations, and the Missouri clean water laws, as well as the Clean Air law and clean air regulations,” McNeill said. “There are currently no violations at the site.”

The lagoon can hold nearly two million gallons of industrial byproduct. It is a partnership with Denali Water Solutions.

Those living nearby said they wish they had some say in the construction of the site, or at least a heads up before it was built.

”It clearly affects us so much,” Banks said. “I don’t want to walk outside and be sick to my stomach because I can’t even breathe.“

”I’m a country boy, so I can deal with it,” Wells said. “But I do know, when people are in town here in town, you hear all of them say ‘Man, it stinks.’ So it’s a pretty bad smell.”

KY3 reached out to the owner of the property, but did not hear back.

Denali Water Solutions did send KY3 the following statement:

“Denali Water Solutions recently completed a lagoon cleanout and land application in late December in Newton County. State officials with the Department of Natural Resources visited the site during the event and noted the operation was in compliance with all state regulations and guidelines.

Denali takes leftovers from food processors and recycles them into valuable fertilizer to use on pastureland. This material is a natural fertilizer that allows Denali to close the food cycle loop by recycling the material to return vital nutrients to the environment. Increased hay production, reducing landfill space, and reducing the farmer’s dependence on chemical fertilizers are just some of the benefits. Denali provides this material free of charge to the landowner and will for multiple years to help make our state more sustainable.

On occasion, there is an odor resulting from natural, biological processes that occur as microbes break down the material into nutrients beneficial to plants.”

