Phelps Health in Rolla changes masking policy, requiring disposable surgical masks for everyone

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps Health in Rolla is changing its masking policy beginning on Monday.  

Cloth, reusable or privately purchased face masks will no longer be allowed at Phelps Health facilities.  All employees, patients and visitors must wear a disposable surgical mask.  

The masks will be provided at the entrances to their hospital, clinics and all other locations.

The change comes after Mercy Springfield updated its masking policy earlier this week. The hospital now giving visitors and patients droplet masks as they come in. The droplet masks are meant to provide a higher level of protection than cloth masks.

