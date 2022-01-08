Rogersville pharmacist sees rise in demand for COVID-19 boosters for kids 12-15

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC approved COVID-19 booster shots for kids 12 to 15 on Wednesday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services then gave its approval of the booster on Thursday. This comes following a steady rise in cases across the Ozarks and as many schools have done away with their mask mandates.

Rogersville Pharmacy pharmacist Jim Coker says there’s been a lot of parents bringing their kids in to get their booster shots.

Coker says one of the reasons is that parents are concerned over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

”Especially around here and in kids,” Coker says. “It seems like the omicron variant, we might have a lot more of that going on in the schools right now, so a lot of positive cases.”

Coker says they’ve given more than a dozen boosters at Rogersville Pharmacy since the state gave approval on Thursday.

“Parents probably are wanting to get their kids vaccinated today more with the rise in cases,” Coker says. “They see their classmates and other people getting sick so they wanna just keep their kids as safe as possible.”

On Friday, Coker’s 13-year-old daughter Caroline got her booster shot.

“I really just want to protect myself and other people,” Caroline says. “I don’t want to risk getting COVID and spreading it to other people. I just want everyone to stay safe.”

Despite masks being mandatory at her school, there’s still an increase in cases of COVID-19.

Caroline says some of her classmates still aren’t vaccinated, but she hopes that changes.

“No matter your decision, I mean it is your own decision, but I’d say just get it,” Caroline says.

Caroline says that will allow her and her classmates to have more fun in the future.

“Especially school activities and sports after school,” Caroline says. “If we get more people that are vaccinated sooner, then I think all of that will go back to normal and we’ll be able to do more stuff.”

The Pfizer booster shot is available to children ages 12-15 just five months after becoming fully vaccinated.

Coker says there’s also been an overall increased interest in people getting their first dose.

“I’ll have just a few shots on the books,” Coker says. “I think we had like five shots on the books for today, and then we ended up doing like 35.”

