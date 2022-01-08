Springfield Greene County Health Department requests participation in COVID-19 vaccination survey

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County Health Department is conducting a survey to find out why you have or haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the health department’s goals is to see how you decide to get vaccinated and what education needs to be provided to the community. The survey was originally conducted in the fall of 2021 and will continue to be offered to allow health leaders to know what information people are looking for.

“We were able to kind of understand the reasons why people were wanting to get vaccinated,” said Public Information Administrator Aaron Schekorra. “We weren’t surprised to find out that an overwhelming majority of those who have chosen vaccination already did so to protect themselves, their loved ones, their families, their children and protect our community. There were still a lot of things that we were seeing information that we were obtaining from those who have not opted to get vaccinated. That showed us that we need to where we need to focus our education efforts.”

The survey is anonymous with ten questions. It takes less than two minutes to complete and is open to anyone who lives or works in Greene County.

“It’s important that people participate so we can understand why you as an individual chose to get vaccinated,” said Schekorra. “What resonated with you? What about vaccination motivated you to get vaccinated? Then for those that are not vaccinated yet, it’s important for us to know why so we can have that conversation with people. We can provide that information. What are your hesitations? What concerns do you have and how can we address those concerns?”

