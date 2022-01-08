Texas County, Mo. man sentenced 8 years in child pornography investigation

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man was recently sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a child pornography investigation.

Dustin Postlewait, 40, of Houston, Missouri, faced charges for promoting child pornography. He was sentenced Dec. 29. the same day he pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

According to the South Central Missouri Computer Crime Task Force, an investigation of Postlewait began when internet service providers filed a Cyber Tipline Report, suspecting that child pornography was uploaded and distributed to other private users of the services.

In an interview with investigators, Postlewait admitted to various instances of transmitting child pornography. Postlewait was arrested and formally charged in May 2021.

Authorities arrested another Texas County man that same month for similar crimes. Anthony Joe Romines, 41, of Bucyrus, Missouri, is being held in the Texas County Jail for one count of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

