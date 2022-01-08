Advertisement

Texas County, Mo. man sentenced 8 years in child pornography investigation

Dustin Postlewait was recently sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Dustin Postlewait was recently sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a child pornography investigation.(Texas County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County man was recently sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a child pornography investigation.

Dustin Postlewait, 40, of Houston, Missouri, faced charges for promoting child pornography. He was sentenced Dec. 29. the same day he pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

According to the South Central Missouri Computer Crime Task Force, an investigation of Postlewait began when internet service providers filed a Cyber Tipline Report, suspecting that child pornography was uploaded and distributed to other private users of the services.

In an interview with investigators, Postlewait admitted to various instances of transmitting child pornography. Postlewait was arrested and formally charged in May 2021.

Authorities arrested another Texas County man that same month for similar crimes. Anthony Joe Romines, 41, of Bucyrus, Missouri, is being held in the Texas County Jail for one count of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle is likely in spots this morning with slick spots possible on area roads.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drizzle & fog tonight
RECORD-SETTING DAY: Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily COVID-19 record for cases
Another payment
On Your Side: Check your email, you’re getting more money in ‘Bought Milk’ settlement
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday for part of the Ozarks
Greene County Jail
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison after baby died in his care in 2019

Latest News

Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, is challenged by Alabama's Keon Ellis, right, as he dribbles...
Brown scores 30, lifts Missouri over No. 15 Alabama 92-86
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards shared an update Saturday on COVID-19 trends in southwest Missouri,...
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards: Hospitals bracing for COVID-19 wave over next 4-6 weeks
Freezing drizzle is likely in spots this morning with slick spots possible on area roads.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drizzle & fog tonight
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) tries to make a basket after being fouled by Arkansas...
Texas A&M balance tops Arkansas despite Notae’s 31