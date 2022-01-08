Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Wright County

A traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday evening in Wright County.
A traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday evening in Wright County.(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday evening in Wright County.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Bell Crossing Road and Wheel Arch Road in Mountain Grove.

While investigating, deputies discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Photos from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office show several containers and substances.

Deputies arrested Michael Poch of Vanzant, Missouri. He is currently awaiting formal charges.

