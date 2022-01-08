Advertisement

Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and rape of a Mississippi toddler who was found December 31.

The men were arrested Wednesday night, WDAM reported. Both made their initial appearance in court Thursday.

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee, 33, was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Kim S. Lodge, 62, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Both men were denied bond and remain in custody.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s Jefferson Davis County office will oversee the case.

“The innocence of a child was lost with this assault,” Kittrell said. “An individual (who) does this, these individuals, I don’t understand the mindset. Never have, never will.

“What I do know is anybody who does this to a child does not deserve to be amongst us.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle is likely in spots this morning with slick spots possible on area roads.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing drizzle giving way to rain
RECORD-SETTING DAY: Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily COVID-19 record for cases
Another payment
On Your Side: Check your email, you’re getting more money in ‘Bought Milk’ settlement
Greene County Jail
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison after baby died in his care in 2019
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday for part of the Ozarks

Latest News

A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Parson signs executive order to consolidate Missouri’s early childhood advisory groups
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later
Phelps Health in Rolla changes masking policy, requiring disposable surgical masks for everyone