Two hospitalized after head-on crash Friday in Ash Grove

(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized after a head-on crash Friday evening in Ash Grove, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says a 40-year-old Willard woman and a 72-year-old Ash Grove man were involved in the crash. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160.

Investigators say the crash happened as one vehicle tried to pass another vehicle and struck it head on.

The man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The woman is being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

