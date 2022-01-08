Two hospitalized after head-on crash Friday in Ash Grove

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are hospitalized after a head-on crash Friday evening in Ash Grove, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP says a 40-year-old Willard woman and a 72-year-old Ash Grove man were involved in the crash. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160.

Investigators say the crash happened as one vehicle tried to pass another vehicle and struck it head on.

The man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The woman is being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.