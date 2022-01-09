Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) - Three travelers from Missouri have died after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana, according to authorities.

Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation showed the vehicle crashed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound near the 24 mile marker. Authorities said icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree.

Three people were pronounced dead. They were identified as 58-year-old Glen A. Jackson, 57-year-old Rose M. Jackson and 35-year-old Amber Johnson. All were from New Madrid in Missouri.

A juvenile was hospitalized for injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.