Advertisement

Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) - Three travelers from Missouri have died after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana, according to authorities.

Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation showed the vehicle crashed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound near the 24 mile marker. Authorities said icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree.

Three people were pronounced dead. They were identified as 58-year-old Glen A. Jackson, 57-year-old Rose M. Jackson and 35-year-old Amber Johnson. All were from New Madrid in Missouri.

A juvenile was hospitalized for injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire on Farm Road 197
Fire destroys a truck near Springfield, Mo.
Temperatures will remain in the 30s for most of the Ozarks region today with a wind chill in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly and windy Sunday
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Parson signs executive order to consolidate Missouri’s early childhood advisory groups
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards shared an update Saturday on COVID-19 trends in southwest Missouri,...
CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards: Hospitals bracing for COVID-19 wave over next 4-6 weeks
Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning

Latest News

‘Dry January’: A challenge to give up alcohol for an entire month
Missouri Dept. of Conservation: 10,000 deer harvested during alternative methods hunting season
KY3 FLASHBACK: 15th anniversary nears for 2007 historic ice storm in Springfield region
What is the Dry January Challenge?
What is the Dry January Challenge?