Advertisement

Blues stun Stars with two powerplay goals in final minute, win 2-1

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) is congratulated by Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49)...
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) is congratulated by Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) after scoring the game winning goal over the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday.

Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage.

St. Louis extended its home ice point streak to 12 games, going 11-0-1 during the run. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

Jason Robertson scored a second-period goal for Dallas, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Blues’ two goals came after Braden Holtby had stymied them for most of the contest.

O’Reilly converted from the slot after a shot hit the backboard and bounced in front of the net. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen was given a slashing penalty on the O’Reilly goal, which set up Kyrou’s power-play tally.

Robertson scored his 12th of the season off a goal-mouth scramble. He poked the puck past Binnington at 9:16.

The Stars were coming off a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, snapping the Penguins’ 10-game winning streak. Robertson, who has points in his last seven games, assisted on all three goals in that win.

SAME SCORE

The teams had played three times this season prior to Sunday’s contest and all three ended up 4-1. The Blues won two.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Seattle on Wednesday

Blues: Host Seattle on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck fire on Farm Road 197
Fire destroys a truck near Springfield, Mo.
Two men were arrested after assaulting a police officer at 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut.
2 men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Lows in the teens
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chilly and windy Sunday
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Parson signs executive order to consolidate Missouri’s early childhood advisory groups
Courtesy: KMOV
Two presumed dead after a plane crash near New Melle, Missouri

Latest News

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates with teammates after a...
Titans get AFC’s No. 1 seed with win over Texans; Chiefs locked at No. 2 seed
Mosley scores career-high 43 points, but Missouri State falls 85-84 to Northern Iowa
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with wide receiver Josh Gordon...
Chiefs beat Broncos for 13th straight time, close out regular season with 28-24 win
Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, is challenged by Alabama's Keon Ellis, right, as he dribbles...
Brown scores 30, lifts Missouri over No. 15 Alabama 92-86