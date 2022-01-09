Bolivar School District gains access to virtual health care through CoxHealth

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Students and staff in the Bolivar School District will soon have access to health care providers virtually through CoxHealth.

School administrators say this new service will help with attendance and make visits easier for students and staff.

“This will be another layer of support for students and staff that can’t necessarily leave school to be seen,” said Mindy Quarles Owen, head nurse for the Bolivar School District. ”I think it’ll really help our students and staff stay at school for attendance purposes.”

The program will also allow providers to perform onsite rapid strep testing. The district will have access to virtual devices that allow providers to look into patients ears and a stethoscope for heart and lung sounds.

CoxHealth says this will help to bridge the gap in rural health care. Providers with the service will also be authorized to prescribe medication.

“The parent will get a call from the school nurse and the option will be presented to the parent,” said Quarles Owen.

The telehealth program at CoxHealth already helps more than 25 school districts throughout the Ozarks. School visits will come with a co-pay visit cost, but may be covered by insurance, medicaid, or other resources.

“We are excited to partner with CoxHealth to provide this service to our students,” said Dr. Richard Asbill, superintendent of Bolivar Schools. “Our goal is to partner with parents and provide medical access during the school day which should allow parents to remain at work while still meeting initial medical needs for their child. This should help students stay in school and keep a minor medical need from turning into something more chronic.”

Hospital administrators say they are working to finalize the details of the program, but they expect the new service to be in full swing soon.

“This program will allow many students to receive quick treatment, as applicable, while resolving some transportation issues for parents,” said Mindy Quarles, Bolivar Schools Health Services Lead. “It should eliminate time in waiting rooms, which equals time out of the classroom. The virtual clinic will also provide another layer of support for our current health services staff nurses.”

