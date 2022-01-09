‘Dry January’: A challenge to give up alcohol for an entire month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Holidays are often times to indulge, but for many heading into the new year, it’s a time for change.

Some people are turning to “Dry January,” a public health campaign urging people to avoid drinking alcohol during the first month of the new year.

Hilary Sheinbaum, author of the book “The Dry Challenge,” joined Ozarks Today on Sunday morning to discuss the book, the impact of “Dry January” and how to get started on the challenge. Watch the one-on-one interview in the attached video.

