KY3 FLASHBACK: 15th anniversary nears for 2007 historic ice storm in Springfield region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This upcoming week will mark the 15th anniversary of a devastating ice storm that hit in the Ozarks in the winter of 2007.

According to the National Weather Service office in Springfield, one and a half inches of ice accumulated around parts of the Ozarks between January 12-14, 2007. It ended up as one of the worst ice storms to hit southwest Missouri in decades.

The ice accumulations resulted in widespread downed trees and powerlines. Around 200,000 homes lost power for several days or weeks across southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas. Several structures also collapsed due to the weight of ice and snow.

“It was quite a hectic time around here if you can imagine,” said Larry Woods, Director of the Springfield/Greene County Office of Emergency Management in a 2020 interview with KY3.

According to the National Weather Service office in Springfield, one and a half inches of ice accumulated around parts of the Ozarks between January 12-14, 2007. (National Weather Service/Springfield Office)

Transformers began blowing as ice accumulated, but it was hard to imagine just how much ice would pile up over three days.

“We had an understanding that something was going to happen,” said Woods. “We didn’t know maybe initially to the degree that it ultimately turned out.”

“We were prepared in 2007,” said Joel Alexander, Media and Energy Services Manager for City Utilities in a 2020 interview. “You just didn’t know what was gonna hit you until it got here, and unfortunately, that’s the way with most storms.”

The ice storm down branches and power lines, causing so much damage to power poles that 330 of them had to be replaced around Springfield.

“About three quarters of the system was down because of the ice storm,” said Alexander.

At one point, more than 75,000 City Utilities customers in Springfield were in the dark, including some for several weeks. But other problems contributed to the outages.

“Leading into 2007, there had been a little bit of a lapse on tree trimming due to budgetary constraints,” said Alexander. “Since 2007, we’ve definitely come up on that more aggressively.”

As a high-impact storm across the region, it helped shape how emergency management crews handled future storms.

“It really rewrote our entire operations plan,” said Woods. “It really enhanced it and made it much better.”

“Technology, social media, working with the media, working with the weather service,” added Alexander. “We have good systems in place to try to be prepared as we possibly can.”

Of the $107 million in damage to public infrastructure across the state caused by that ice storm, $40 million occurred in Greene County alone.

Greene County residents filed more than $41 million in claims for damages to their homes and cars from the ice storm.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.