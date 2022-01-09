Advertisement

Metropolitan Weddings holds Bridal Show and Expo at Springfield Expo Center

Engaged couples have the opportunity to visit dozens of booths from photographers, caterers,...
Engaged couples have the opportunity to visit dozens of booths from photographers, caterers, and event venues
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are looking to plan your big day, you might want to check out the Metropolitan Weddings Bridal Show and Wedding Expo in downtown Springfield on Sunday.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Springfield Expo Center.

Engaged couples have the opportunity to visit dozens of booths at the event, which can help them pick out photographers, caterers, and event venues for their weddings.

“It’s a great way to start planning your wedding,” said Event Director Meg Rallis. “We know there’s so much to think about between budgets, calendars, color palettes, and design. This is a great way to kind of start gathering all that inspiration, and we’ve got a little bit of everything to do that.”

The pandemic may have caused many couples to delay or cancel their big day. When couples had to cancel or postpone their wedding, it changed how they would choose to celebrate their big day.

There have also been a few changes in the industry. Businesses are seeing changes in the venues that couples choose and how food is served at the reception. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many businesses are coming up with safer ways to celebrate.

“There have been changes in the reception or the ceremony,” said Rallis. “Maybe it’s cluster seating of like groups of people who know each other and then distance seating. There are a lot less buffets and a lot less open charcuterie. People are doing more like individual box charcuterie or maybe no more bubbles and offs. Now we’ve replaced it with other fun things. So there’s been a lot of creative problem solving within the industry.”

During Sunday’s event, couples can enjoy a fashion show, catering samples, and take a look at various vendors. Tickets are no longer available online, but can be purchased for $10 with cash at the door.

