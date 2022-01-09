Missouri DHSS: COVID-19 testing offered on Tuesdays in parking lot near Mothers Brewing Company in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is offering free COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays in Springfield at a parking lot near Mothers Brewing Company.

According to the Missouri DHSS website, state health leaders set up a free testing site on Tuesdays at the parking lot at the corner of West College Street and Grant Avenue. Mothers Brewing Company is not affiliated with the testing site.

If you’re seeking a COVID-19 test, you can visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Once you get tested, the state will notify you of your result via phone call or text. People who test positive at the testing site will receive a phone call.

For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites offered by the state, CLICK HERE.

Missouri DHSS also announced new temporary COVID-19 testing locations Saturday in Kansas City and St. Louis. The parking lot of Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, will offer testing on select days from January 10-19. The Shops at Roberts Village parking lot in the St. Louis area will offer testing on various days from January 12-20.

