Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The number of people being treated for COVID-19 across Missouri continues to set records as virus cases surge across the state and strain hospital capacity.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available.

That number just topped 2,900 for the first time on Friday and exceeded the record of 2,862 set in December 2020.

Statewide, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases also hit a record Saturday at 7,058 cases before declining to 6,983 on Sunday.

