Plane crash found near New Melle, Missouri Saturday night

First responders went on a search for the small twin-engine plane in the area of Highway F and Rugged Acres Lane Saturday night after it went down.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
New Melle, Mo. (KY3) - A plane crash was located Saturday night, near New Melle, Missouri. At the time it is unclear how many people were on the plane or where it was going.

An official told our St. Louis sister station, that the small twin-engine plane was found near Highway F and Rugged Acres Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday. The wreckage was spread out around 300 yards.

First responders from six different counties responded to the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is now taking over the investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

