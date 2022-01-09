Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-44 leads to significant westbound backups near Kansas Expressway

A crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44 has resulted in significant traffic backups for...
A crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44 has resulted in significant traffic backups for westbound drivers in Springfield near the Kansas Expressway Exit.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44 has resulted in significant traffic backups for westbound drivers in Springfield.

The crash happened just past the Kansas Expressway exit. MoDOT says crews are working to clear the scene after a vehicle collided into a guard cable. Crews hope to clear the scene within the next two hours.

One of two lanes is open near that exit, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

