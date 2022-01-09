Two men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men in their 20′s were arrested in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning, for assaulting a Springfield Police officer.

This happened around 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut when two groups of people were in a verbal argument.

When police began breaking up the argument, an officer was pushed and assaulted. Two men were then arrested.

The police officer has no injuries.

