Two men arrested after assaulting a police officer in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men in their 20′s were arrested in downtown Springfield early Sunday morning, for assaulting a Springfield Police officer.
This happened around 1:30 A.M. on Patton and Walnut when two groups of people were in a verbal argument.
When police began breaking up the argument, an officer was pushed and assaulted. Two men were then arrested.
The police officer has no injuries.
