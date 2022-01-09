Advertisement

Wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake, killing 6

A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2,...
A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. A massive slab of rock broke away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the canyon wall and and toppled onto pleasure boaters killing at least two people and injuring dozens at the popular tourist destination in Minas Gerais state.(AP Photo/Andre Penner)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday’s accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured — with as many as 20 others missing.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.

Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples onto at least two of the vessels.

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take it slow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drizzle & fog tonight
Another payment
On Your Side: Check your email, you’re getting more money in ‘Bought Milk’ settlement
RECORD-SETTING DAY: Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily COVID-19 record for cases
Winter Weather/KY3 News
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued Saturday for part of the Ozarks
Greene County Jail
Springfield man sentenced to life in prison after baby died in his care in 2019

Latest News

FILE - With the Washington Monument in the background, people attend a rally in support of...
Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with wide receiver Josh Gordon...
Chiefs beat Broncos for 13th straight time, close out regular season with 28-24 win
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Patchy fog for some overnight
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama, Biden honor Sen. Reid as man ‘who got things done’