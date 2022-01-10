AFC PLAYOFFS: Chiefs vs. Steelers playoff matchup scheduled for Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff push for a third-straight Super Bowl begins on KY3.

The No. 2 Chiefs will open the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday against the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 p.m. on in the Sunday Night Football slot.

The Chiefs (12-5) defeated the Steelers (9-7-1) at Arrowhead 36-10 on December 26. The Chiefs dominated the regular-season matchup. Pittsburgh slid into the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

