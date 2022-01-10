Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford has tested positive for COVID-19, his staff said Monday.

In a statement, the 55-year-old Arkansas Republican said he was fully vaccinated but contracted the coronavirus late last week. It was unclear whether he has received a booster shot.

Crawford said he had no significant symptoms, felt well, and expected no complications. However, he said he would remain in isolation this week at his home in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and intended to cast his House votes by proxy.

Crawford is in his sixth term serving the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas, stretching from Missouri to Louisiana.

